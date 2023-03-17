A three-judge panel dismissed triple murderer Dellen Millard's appeal in his father's death within 15 minutes of the conclusion of his arguments Friday morning.

Millard was found guilty of killing his father, Wayne Millard, in September 2018, and was handed his third consecutive life sentence for murder.

In the sentencing, the judge found that Millard had shot his 71-year-old father through the eye as he slept in November of 2012.

At the time, Millard had also been previously convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of Hamilton's Tim Bosma and Toronto's Laura Babcock.

He, along with convicted murderer Mark Smich, is also appealing those verdicts.

In the appeal related to his father’s death, Millard said the consecutive life sentence was “unreasonable” and “unconstitutional.”

Both Millard and Smich were sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole for 75 years and 50 years, respectively, for the murders of Bosma and Babcock.

Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that consecutive parole sentences were unconstitutional, arguing that it can be considered cruel and unusual punishment as those convicted would likely never be granted the possibility of parole.

If these appeals are successful, Millard and Smich could be entitled to reduced sentences of life in prison, meaning that in 25 years they would have a chance at parole.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.