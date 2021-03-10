

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A Manitoba man who rammed a gate at Rideau Hall before arming himself and heading on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's home last July is expected to be sentenced today.

Corey Hurren, a 46-year-old sausage-maker and military reservist, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

He pleaded guilty last month to seven weapons charges related to possession of prohibited or restricted firearms “for a purpose contrary to the public peace” and one charge of mischief by wilfully causing $100,000 worth of damage to the Rideau Hall gate.

Crown prosecutors are seeking a six-year sentence, saying that Hurren's actions posed a serious threat to public safety, and have asked that he be banned from owning any weapons for life.

Hurren's lawyer says his client made a series of bad decisions and one correct one -- to put the guns down.

Michael Davies is seeking a lesser sentence for his client, describing him as a hardworking member of society who suffered financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic that put him into a state of depression.