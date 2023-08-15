

The Canadian Press





The Canadian Real Estate Association says July's home sales were little changed from June but saw the largest year-over-year increase in more than two years.

The association says seasonally-adjusted sales amounted to 40,028, a 0.7 per cent drop from June.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, sales edged up 8.7 per cent from the prior July to 41,186.

The average home price was $668,754, up 6.3 per cent from a year earlier.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, the average was $690,867, a two per cent slide from June.

New listings ticked down 0.2 per cent from last year to 73,215 and rose 5.6 per cent on a seasonally-adjusted basis to 67,636.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2023.