Justice minister says federal government giving bail reform 'serious consideration'
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti rises during Question Period, Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Ottawa. Lametti says he is giving "serious consideration" to reforming Canada's bail laws in response to a request from premiers to make changes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 9, 2023 2:40PM EST
OTTAWA - Justice Minister David Lametti says he is giving “serious consideration” to reforming Canada's bail laws in response to a request from premiers to make changes.
Provincial premiers unanimously called on the Liberal government in a letter to take “immediate action” on the bail system earlier this year.
The letter from premiers says there are a growing number of calls for changes to prevent accused people who are out on bail from committing further criminal acts.
Premiers called on the federal government to establish a “reverse onus” system for specific firearm offences that would require the person seeking bail to demonstrate why they should not remain behind bars.
During a speech to the Canadian Bar Association today, Lametti says the proposed reforms would be discussed at a coming meeting with provincial justice ministers.
He says the province's proposal to introduce a “reverse onus” system for certain firearm offences was getting “serious consideration” from the Liberal government.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.