

Teresa Wright , The Canadian Press





IQALUIT, Nunavut - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Canada's Far North to witness some of the more dramatic effects of climate change, part of an effort highlight his Liberal government's record on climate action ahead of the federal election.

Trudeau plans to announce the creation of a new marine protected area near Arctic Bay -- an Inuit hamlet on the northwest corner of Baffin Island.

Melting sea ice and increased shipping traffic have posed increased threats to many important local species, including sea birds, narwhals and bowhead whales.

Trudeau will use the backdrop of shifting Arctic terrain and endangered sea life to cast himself and his Liberal party as best-placed to serve as stewards of the environment.

He is expected to drive home his campaign messaging on climate policy -- already shaping up to be a key ballot box issue -- and contrast himself with his political opponents by highlighting his government's commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, in part through carbon pricing.

Canadians got a pre-election preview of how the divisive political debate over climate policy is likely to play out on the campaign trail last month when a spat erupted over the Liberal plan to introduce a clean-fuel standard.