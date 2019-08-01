Justin Trudeau seeks to highlight climate policy in visit to Canada's Far North
A street sign at the main intersection in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make an announcement tomorrow in Iqaluit regarding conservation and investment in Inuit communities. He will also visit Arctic Bay and take part in a community feast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Teresa Wright , The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 5:26AM EDT
IQALUIT, Nunavut - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Canada's Far North to witness some of the more dramatic effects of climate change, part of an effort highlight his Liberal government's record on climate action ahead of the federal election.
Trudeau plans to announce the creation of a new marine protected area near Arctic Bay -- an Inuit hamlet on the northwest corner of Baffin Island.
Melting sea ice and increased shipping traffic have posed increased threats to many important local species, including sea birds, narwhals and bowhead whales.
Trudeau will use the backdrop of shifting Arctic terrain and endangered sea life to cast himself and his Liberal party as best-placed to serve as stewards of the environment.
He is expected to drive home his campaign messaging on climate policy -- already shaping up to be a key ballot box issue -- and contrast himself with his political opponents by highlighting his government's commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, in part through carbon pricing.
Canadians got a pre-election preview of how the divisive political debate over climate policy is likely to play out on the campaign trail last month when a spat erupted over the Liberal plan to introduce a clean-fuel standard.