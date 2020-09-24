

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Jim Karygiannis is no longer a city councillor for Ward 22 after the Supreme Court of Canada said Thursday that it would not hear an appeal to a lower court ruling that found he exceeded his campaign spending limits.

In early August, an Ontario appeal court said Karygiannis could stay in office while he sought leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The decision by Canada’s highest court means he has now exhausted his legal options in the matter.

Karygiannis was first removed from office in November 2019 when City Clerk Ulli Watkiss said a review found that he overspent on his 2018 campaign by nearly $26,000, most of it related to a post-election party for donors at Santorini Grill in Thornhill.

More to come…