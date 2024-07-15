A group representing Ontario’s bar and restaurant owners says it is “grateful” that officials opted to walk back a plan to reopen some LCBO stores later this week in an effort to “safeguard” inventory for “vulnerable businesses.”

In a statement, Restaurants Canada said bars and restaurants have struggled to restock amid the ongoing LCBO strike, finding that the products they need have “extremely limited availability” or are “out of stock.”

“While we remain hopeful that the strike will end soon, Restaurants Canada has called on the Government of Ontario and the LCBO to make it their top priority to ensure that they dedicate the maximum amount possible of their limited resources toward protecting Ontario’s vulnerable restaurants, bars, as well as the employees, suppliers, and visitors who depend on them for their livelihoods,” the statement read.

Restaurants Canada said the decision not to reopen a limited number of stores to the public this weekend shows that its members “have been heard.”

“Restaurants Canada appreciates that limited resources will now be directed towards safeguarding vulnerable businesses. We extend our gratitude to the government and LCBO for their responsiveness.”

The LCBO previously indicated that it planned to reopen 32 stores provincewide on July 19. Those stores were expected to operate on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays only, with reduced hours in effect. But over the weekend, the LCBO reversed course, indicating that all locations would remain closed for the duration of the strike.

“Over the course of the weekend, we have remained in close communication with the LCBO and government officials to address the challenges our sector is facing due to the LCBO strike. I am appreciative of Premier Ford and Minister Bethlenfalvy for listening to our concerns and recognizing the importance of prioritizing our sector,” Kelly Higginson, president and CEO of Restaurants Canada said.

“While it will not be business as usual and we expect continued challenges due to the strike, both the LCBO and the Government of Ontario are actively working to find solutions to the issues impacting our access to products.”

Restaurants Canada said a “new system” is now in place to allow bar and restaurant owners wider access to products.

This is the second time the LCBO has scrapped plans to temporarily reopen stores. On Monday, the LCBO decided against opening five stores to allow bar and restaurant owners to buy alcohol after the Crown corporation said the union threatened to picket these locations.

In a statement posted online, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents striking LCBO workers, said is “saw this announcement coming.”

“A major reason that strikes work is that they are disruptive. The strength of our lines and our solidarity are clearly making an impact,” the statement read. “Without LCBO workers, the LCBO doesn’t work.”

The union acknowledged the impact the strike is having on customers and communities, adding that striking employees “want stores to be open and to be back at work as soon as possible.”

“Our members miss their regulars and want to get back to work. It is on Ford to end this strike, after all – he forced it to justify his rushed alcohol everywhere scheme,” the statement continued.

OPSEU noted that the bargaining team is ready to return to the table as soon as “it is clear to us that Ford and the LCBO are prepared to bargain in good faith.”

The union has previously accused the premier of undermining the negotiations by releasing a map of where alcohol could be purchased elsewhere in the province during the strike.

OPSEU has said one of the key points of contention at the bargaining table is the Ford government’s expansion of ready-to-drink (RTDs) beverages in grocery and corner stores. The union has argued that this loss in revenue will ultimately lead to job losses at the LCBO.

Ford has previously said that the province will not change course on its plan to expand the sale of RTDs.

“The Premier needs to be reasonable and stop interfering with our bargaining. It was clear to us that our employer was told never to bargain with us at the table,” the statement read.

“Instead of interfering with our negotiations, he should instead consider regulatory changes that will protect public revenues and put workers, communities and Ontario small businesses first.”