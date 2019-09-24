

Web Staff , CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police say Linda O'Leary and a New York man are facing charges in connection with a boat crash on Lake Joseph last month that left two people dead.

Police say O'Leary, the wife of 'Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, has been charged with careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.

Police also say 57-year-old Richard Ruh, of Orchard Park, New York, has also been charged in connection with the crash.

He faces the charge of failing to exhibit navigation light while underway under Sec. 23 ofthe Canada Shipping Act.

Gary Poltash, a 64-year-old man from Belleair Beach, Fla.,and 48-year-old Uxbridge resident Susanne Brito were killed when two boats collided on Lake Joseph on Aug. 24.

