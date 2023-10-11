Hall & Oates are out, Kid Cudi is in.

The Toronto Maple Leafs unveiled their new goal song during their home opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness" blasted inside a packed Scotiabank Arena after Noah Gregor scored the Leafs' first goal of the night.

The song was released in 2009 from the American rapper's debut album.

Leafs fans reacted on social media, with some approving the new song choice.

HEY GOOGLE, PLAY PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS �� — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 12, 2023

“SOO MUCH BETTER,” one social media user replied to the Leaf's post about the change. “FINALLY A NEW SONG,” added another.

“Kid Cudi is an elite choice for a new goal song,” posted one fan.

However, some disliked the new tune. Previously, the Leafs played Daryl Hall and John Oates' 1981 hit song "You Make My Dreams (Come True)" every time they scored. The song would play right after the goal horn.

“Change it back,” one user said. Another fan replied, “I never thought I would miss hall and oates.”

In addition to the new song, Leafs star player Auston Matthews reached a milestone during the game, becoming the fastest player in franchise history to reach the 300-goal mark to tie the game.

Matthews would later add two more goals to record a hat trick.

Toronto would go on to win the game 6-5 in a shootout.