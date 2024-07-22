

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say a 23-year-old man from Kingston, Ont., is facing impaired driving charges after a crash killed three people and left one person with life-threatening injuries over the weekend.

West Parry Sound OPP say emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday in the Township of Seguin, east of Parry Sound, Ont.

They say three adults died in the crash and a fourth was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver is charged with three counts each of impaired driving causing death and dangerous operation causing death as well as one count each of dangerous and impaired operation causing bodily harm.

The driver was set to appear in court in Parry Sound on Monday.