

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two Kitchener men were taken into custody and three guns were seized after a shooting incident at a Black Creek-area townhouse complex on Wednesday morning.

Toronto police say that at 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, two men drove a vehicle to the parking lot of a townhouse complex in the area of Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West.

They allegedly fired several shots into a parked vehicle and then sped off.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Investigators sought warrants based on the vehicle observed at the scene, which led them to two residences in the City of Kitchener.

Later that day, with help from the Waterloo Regional Police, two 22-year-old men were arrested in Kitchener.

Officers allegedly found a 9mm Walther P38 handgun, a .22 calibre Black and Owen pocket revolver, and a Norinco QBZ “bullpup” style semi-automatic assault rifle, along with an assortment of ammunition.

A suspect identified as Tyler Hewitt-Debrusk was charged with five offences including discharge of a firearm into a place, possess loaded regulated firearm and occupy motor vehicle with firearm.

A second suspect identified as Zachariah Deveau was charged with 17 offences including carless storage of a firearm, discharge of a firearm into a place and occupy motor vehicle with a firearm.

Both are expected to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on Thursday.