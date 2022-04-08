Toronto city Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam says she is leaving council to run as an NDP candidate in the upcoming provincial election this summer.

Wong-Tam, who is the councillor for Ward 13 - Toronto Centre, issued a statement Friday morning saying that she is resigning from council after over a decade in office and plans to run for that riding in the June election.

"To the residents of Ward 13 - Toronto Centre, it is with much gratitude and love that I announce that I will not be seeking re-election for City Council in October. Furthermore, after a great deal of consideration and conversations with my family and close friends, I have decided to put my name forward to seek the NDP nomination to become the next Member of Provincial Parliament for Toronto Centre," she wrote in a statement.

Wong-Tam says her last day with council will be May 4.

It is with much gratitude & love that I announce that I will not be seeking re-election for City Council in October. I have decided to put my name forward to seek the @OntarioNDP nomination to become the next MPP for Toronto Centre. Read my full letter:https://t.co/3rJRGWpeAM pic.twitter.com/2QXP8BmA2F — Kristyn Wong-Tam 黃慧文 (@kristynwongtam) April 8, 2022

NDP leader Andrea Horwath is set to announce Wong-Tam’s candidacy today at 10:15 a.m.

An NDP source tells CP24 that Wong-Tam is the only nominee in that riding and that nominations are now closed.

Suze Morrison was elected as the first NDP MPP for Toronto Centre in 2018 but announced earlier this week that she is not running for re-election due to a medical condition.

"I was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2019 and my pain has worsened over the past two years. I’m doing well, but being an MPP is a demanding role and I need to slow down for a while," Morrison wrote on her website.

Wong-Tam’s departure from council marks a second downtown ward that will be left vacant for the municipal election this October, after Councillor Joe Cressy announced earlier this week that he is stepping down in Spadina-Fort York.

Wong-Tam is a prominent advocate for the LGBTQ community and was first elected to council in 2010 as the first openly lesbian councillor.

-With files from CP24's Cristina Tenaglia