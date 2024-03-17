The Ward’s Island Associate Clubhouse has been “extensively damaged” after a large fire broke out last night.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said that they responded to a structural fire call on the island at 2:20 a.m., at the Ward Island Association Clubhouse. The clubhouse, which also contains the Island Café, was fully involved when crews arrived to the scene.

TFS said that the building has been extensively damaged, and was still being fought as of almost 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

There are no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.