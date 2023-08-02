A large fire in a residential neighbourhood under construction in Burlington has left thousands of people without power.

The fire broke out in the area of Appleby Line and Dundas Street at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police in Burlington told CP24 that the fire occurred in a residential area that is currently under construction and no one was injured.

Crews continue to work to extinguish the blaze and an outage map indicates that about 5,000 people are without power in the area.

Appleby Line is closed in both directions between Dryden Avenue and Dundas Street and it is not yet known when the road will reopen.