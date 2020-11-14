Peel police are reminding the public to follow COVID-19 protocols while celebrating Diwali after a temple parking lot in Brampton was closed Saturday due to large gatherings.

Const. Sarah Patten said police were at a temple on McLaughlin Road South, north of Highway 7, to direct traffic for a drive-in event.

"However, within a short time, a ton of pedestrian traffic started to come and gather in the parking lot, gather in surrounding parking lots as well as enter the temple, which is in strict violation of our current restrictions in Peel Region," she said.

"So, we did contact bylaw, and our officers have been assisting the bylaw officers to get everyone to disperse."

Patten noted enforcement officers also broke up several gatherings in neighbouring parking lots.

Peel Region is in the red-control category of the province's framework for COVID-19 restrictions.

This means that the indoor gathering limit has been reduced to 30 per cent of a building's capacity. A maximum of 100 people is allowed outdoors.

However, Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel Region's medical officer of health, strongly urged places of worship to move religious services online.

Ahead of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, local and provincial officials urged people to only celebrate with their household amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie told CP24 earlier this week that enforcement officials will be out patrolling the streets this weekend to ensure gathering restrictions are not violated.

On Saturday, Peel also announced that businesses who fail to comply with health protocols could face a fine of $5,000 per day.

Patten said they know that Diwali is an important event for many people in the region, but she reiterated that public health measures must be followed.

"We do ask that everyone understand that it's 2020, and we are in the middle of a pandemic, and no one has been able to celebrate an event the way they used to this year," Patten said.

"We want to get control of this and keep everyone healthy and safe. So please abide by the rules and restrictions."