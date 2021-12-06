A large swath of Peel Region will experience garbage pickup delays and a complete suspension of recycling collection after workers at a waste management firm went on strike.

Up to 200 workers at Emterra Environmental walked off the job on Monday morning after voting down management’s latest offer.

The workers tell CP24 they are upset with management over working conditions, poor uniforms, PPE and compensation.

The strike impacts residents living in the southwest portion of Mississauga, the western half of Brampton and all of Caledon.

The Region of Peel says garbage and organic waste will continue to be picked up, but on a delayed timeframe.

Recycling and bulky items will not be picked up at this time.

“Hold onto your recycling until further notice,” the region advises.

Yard waste will also not be picked up.

Emterra sent a statement to the Region of Peel, which the region then shared to media, urging the workers who are represented by Liuna, to return to the bargaining table.

"A fair and competitive, fully recommended deal was presented and we ask that the union reconsider its actions given the impact this disruption could have on residents in the community, the environment, as well as our employees and their families."