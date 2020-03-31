

Web staff, CP24.com





As confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to mount locally, CP24 is keeping a running tally of cases involving people who might be employed in a public-facing role.

Here is the latest:

Tuesday, April 7

Canada Post says that an employee at its Milton depot has tested positive for COVID-19. They say that the employee has not been at work since March 20, which was 14 days prior to receiving their positive test results. Canada Post says that Halton Region public health officials have contacted every employee who was in contact with the individual in the days before they left work but none of them have any exhibited any symptoms at this point. They also say that they did additional cleaning of all surfaces within the depot over the weekend as an additional precaution.

Monday, April 6:

Toronto police have confirmed that nine members of the police service have tested positive for COVID-19. The two latest cases involve employees at 52 Division.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Chartwell Ballycliffe Long Term Care in Ajax and Chartwell Westbury Long Term Care in Etobicoke have been reported and a spokesperson for the homes confirmed that a resident of the Ajax facility has since passed away after being diagnosed with the virus.

Sunday, April 5

Eight employees at two Longo's in Vaughan have tested positive for the virus. In a statement Sunday, York Region Public Health said seven staff at the 9200 Weston Road location and one staff at the 2810 Major Mackenzie Drive location contracted COVID-19. None of the cases are currently working in the stores, officials said, adding that they have identified those who have come in contact with the cases.

A Peel paramedic has tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to the virus while responding to a collision. Peel Public Health says the paramedic and their partner are in self-isolation.

Friday, April 3

An employee at Fab's No Frills in Vaughan has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual has not been in the store since Tuesday, the company said. The store was closed Friday for thorough cleaning. It is expected to reopen Saturday.

A Brampton Transit operator at its Sandalwood facility tested positive for COVID-19. It is the second Brampton Transit employee who contracted the virus. The transit agency said the operator worked the Route 2 Main, Route 501 Zum Queen, and Route 505 Zum Bovaired on March 28.

A Shoppers Drug Mart employee at Humbertown Shopping Centre tested positive for the virus, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store was closed for cleaning but has since reopened Friday morning.

Thursday, April 2

Sunnybrook Hospital has announced that one of its nurses in its neonatal intensive care unit has tested positive. They say that the nurse was confirmed to have the virus on March 28. They say that other medical professionals in the unit were already wearing masks while on duty, so their risk of infection is believed to be low.

Toronto police confirm that an officer from its Traffic Services unit is the sixth member of the police service to test positive for COVID-19.

A Canada Post employee at a Mississauga facility tested positive for the virus.

Wednesday, April 1

Metrolinx says that two more of its employees have tested positive. The employees worked in rail operations and capital. Metrolinx says that no other staff or members of the public are thought to be at risk since the employees were covered by a work-from-home policy that went into effect on March 16.

The TTC confirms that a sixth employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The collector last worked on March 19, three days before experiencing any symptoms, the TTC says.

Tuesday, March 31

Toronto police say that five of their members have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, though two of them were previously confirmed as having the virus. Three of the employees work out of 14 Division while one works out of 23 Division and one works out of TPS headquarters on College Street

The LCBO confirms that an employee at its St Lawrence Market location at 87 Front Street East has tested positive for COVID-19. They say that the employee last worked at the store on March 15 and is “currently resting at home.” It is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 at the LCBO after an employee at its store at Allen and Rimrock roads was confirmed to have the virus last week.

The Hamilton Police Service says that one of its frontline officers tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. They say that the individual had not had any contact with the community since March 12 and “is believed to have contracted the disease within the community.”