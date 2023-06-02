The latest poll in Toronto’s mayoral race suggests little has changed in the fortunes of the leading candidates since last week.

The latest poll by Mainstreet Research places Chow at 32 per cent support among decided voters. That’s down from last week’s poll, which put her at 35 per cent support. However that does little to change the massive lead she still enjoys.

Support for Ana Bailão, Chow’s nearest rival according to the Mainstreet poll, remains unchanged at 16 per cent. The same goes for Mark Saunders, who stands at 12 per cent; Josh Matlow at 10 per cent; and Anthony Furey at nine per cent.

This week’s poll has Mitzie Hunter up two points to seven per cent support and Brad Bradford down two points to four per cent.

The latest poll also includes Chloe Brown, who ran and came third in last year’s mayoral race. She sits at four per cent support.

The poll surveyed 1,110 Toronto voters by phone over May 30-31. It has a margin of error of plus or minus three percent, 19 times out of 20.

It’s not clear from the poll whether a high-profile debate Wednesday which saw Olivia Chow come under attack over her tax policy may have influenced her support, given much of the polling had already been done before the debate.

Another debate was set to be held at OCAD University last night, but was cancelled due to a threat against mayoral candidates by a suspect, who was later apprehended by police.

The latest poll also indicates that the pool of undecided voters has shrunk quite a bit. With just three weeks left to go, 16 per cent of all respondents said they weren’t sure who they would vote for. That’s down from 21 per cent last week and about half as many as several weeks ago.