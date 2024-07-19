The LCBO has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing approximately 10,000 of its employees, paving the way for stores to reopen as early as Tuesday.

The LCBO announced the tentative agreement on Friday afternoon. It says that if ratified the strike will end at 12:01 a.m. Monday. LCBO retail locations would then reopen for in-person shopping the following day.

“The LCBO is now working to prepare our people and operations to return to business as usual,” a statement notes. “We look forward to welcoming our unionized employees back to work in service of Ontarians.”

LCBO stores have been closed since Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members walked off the job on July 5.

Talks between the two sides resumed for the first time in nearly two weeks on Wednesday and in its statement the LCBO said that a mediator was able to provide “invaluable assistance in helping the parties reach a tentative agreement.”

The details of the tentative agreement were not released.

“We recognize the disruption the strike caused for our employees, partners, and customers who rely on our services, and we thank everyone for their continued patience and understanding as we begin resuming regular operations,” the LCBO said.

Alcohol expansion among issues

OPSEU had previously identified the expansion of ready-to-drink beverages into grocery and convenience stores as a major issue for its members.

Premier Doug Ford, however, insisted that his government would not roll back its alcohol expansion plans in order to get a deal.

In fact earlier this week the government moved up its timeline, allowing grocery stores to begin stocking ready-to-drink beverages two weeks ahead of schedule.

“If they want to negotiate over RTD (Ready-To-Drink beverages), the deal is off,” Ford told reporters at a news conference last week. “Let me be very clear. It is done, it is gone. That ship has sailed. It’s halfway across Lake Ontario.”

At this point it is not clear whether the Ford government made any concessions with regards to its alcohol expansion plans.

But in a statement on Friday afternoon, OPSEU said that the tentative agreement will “protect jobs in every community as well as public revenues generated by LCBO sales.”

“The workers have made it clear all along – Premier Ford’s alcohol everywhere plan directly threatened jobs and public revenues. And he forced this strike by fast-tracking it right in the middle of bargaining,” the union said. “During the course of the strike the resolve of our members on the lines and the outpouring of support from our communities put pressure on the Ford Government to send the employer back to the table with a mandate to address our demands.”

OPSEU members will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. CP24.com and CTVNewsToronto.ca will have a live stream once it begins.