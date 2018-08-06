

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The LCBO is offering incentives to breweries that participate in buck-and-beer come Labour Day.

Sources told CTV News Toronto on Monday that enticements, including prime shelf space and free advertising, will be offered to those who lower beer prices to $1.

Fulfilling a campaign promise, Premier Doug Ford’s government is set to announce the minimum price of beer going down from $1.25 on Tuesday.

Sources said while no financial incentive is being offered to participating brewers, limited product discounts and in-flyer LCBO promotions will be.

Ford is expected to make the announcement at Barley Days Brew. The brewery, located in Prince Edward County, has promised to sell a specialty brew for a loonie come the September long weekend.

Some opposing breweries, such as Great Lakes Brewery, have spoken out against the initiative.

“We don’t want to devalue our brand,” Tory Burtch of Great Lakes Brewery said. “To make a quick buck, it doesn’t make sense.”

Burtch noted that the newly announced 10 per cent aluminum tariffs from the United States have made canning beer more expensive.

Torontonians also have mixed reactions to the announcement.

One resident said focusing on lowering the price of beer is “absurd” as there are many other more important issues in this province.

Another resident told CP24 he thinks the incentives are good for breweries leaning towards participating in the initiative.

“I think that would be great. I think beer is overprice in Canada, especially in Toronto.”

Beers being sold for $1 will still be subject to a 5-cent deposit and tax.

Buck-a-beer was last available to Ontarians in 2008.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello