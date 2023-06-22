Two Toronto police officers accused of stealing whisky that they had recovered during an arrest were both charged after a LCBO tracking device led investigators to one of their homes, newly released disciplinary documents suggest.

The officers were charged criminally after they allegedly stole two bottles of alcohol that were seized following the arrest of a suspect on April 12.

At the time, police said that the stolen items were recovered from one of the officer’s homes and a vehicle belonging to the other officer.

But few other details were provided.

Police tribunal documents that were released earlier this week, however, shed more light on the case.

The documents state that both officers had responded to a reported theft from an LCBO near Dundas and Yonge streets when they took a male suspect who was wanted on several outstanding warrants into custody.

At the time of the arrest the suspect was allegedly in possession of two stolen bottles of Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky.

Those bottles were never submitted to the 51 Division property locker system, according to the documents.

“You paraded the arrested male in relation to the Hold Up Squad case and never disclosed that there was a seizure of alcohol during the arrest of the male,” the allegations contained in the Notice of Hearing for Const. Brian James state. “You and PC (Thomas) Victor were later observed on CCTV leaving the station in uniform, each carrying a box of the Johnnie Walker liquor. You walked through the station parking lot to the area of your personal cars. Unbeknown to you, the box in your possession contained an LCBO tracking device.”

The documents say that Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge were contacted by LCBO investigators, on April 23, who advised them that they had located the tracking device.

At that time, the OPP identified that address as belonging to James.

“On April 26, 2023, investigators executed a Criminal Code search warrant on your personal vehicle and located one bottle of the stolen liquor,” the documents state. “Upon arrival at 51 Division, you were observed to be discarding a piece of paper towel with an unknown object wrapped inside. PRS investigators retrieved the item which is believed to be the LCBO tracking device.”

Both James and Victor appeared before the Toronto Police Tribunal for an initial hearing on Tuesday, however a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service says that the disciplinary case will be put on hold pending the resolution of the criminal case.

James and Victor were previously charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breach of trust.

The allegations against them have not been tested in court.