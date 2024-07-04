All LCBO stores across the province are closed for two weeks starting Friday as workers go on strike for the first time after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.

Here is what you need to know about the labour action:

What happens now?

More than 9,000 LCBO employees represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) are now on strike and will hit picket lines outside stores.

The LCBO has said that in the event of labour action, all 669 retail locations will close for a period of 14 days “to transition to an updated operations model.”

“We have implemented contingency plans to help minimize disruption as much as possible and ensure that our products remain available to our valued retail and wholesale customers. We will be operating our business, but it is not business as usual,” the LCBO said in a statement early Friday morning.

When will LCBO stores reopen?

On July 19, if a deal has not been reached by the two sides, just 32 LCBO stores will open provincewide for in-store shopping but will only operate on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with “limited hours in effect.”

"We remain hopeful that we can quickly reach an agreement that is fair to our employees, while enabling the LCBO's continued success in a changing marketplace," the Crown corporation said.

Can I order alcohol online?

Mobile orders through the LCBO’s website and app will continue, allowing for free home delivery anywhere in Ontario for the duration of the strike.

“Recognizing the impact of a strike on distribution and operations, the LCBO will need to institute reasonable caps on products in store and online,” the LCBO said in a statement released last week.

Are other retailers still allowed to sell alcohol during the strike?

The Crown corporation has noted that alcohol will remain available at 2,300 private retail points of sale across the province, including LCBO Convenience Outlets, licensed grocery stores, The Beer Store, and winery, brewery, cidery, and distillery outlets.

The LCBO has said that customers may wish to “stock up” on spirits and Vintages wine products, which are not sold at other alcohol retailers in the province.

In addition, the Crown corporation said its warehouses would remain operational during the strike, claiming that it has a robust contingency plan to fulfill wholesale orders.

"We've put measures in place across our inventory build, our warehouse operations, and our fulfillment approach that reflect the importance of beverage alcohol availability to our wholesale, especially during the busy summer months. Our priority is to ensure continued service and support for our valued customers," the LCBO said.

Why is the union considering labour action?

The union has said the primary point of contention at the bargaining table is the Ford government’s expansion of alcohol sales.

"We see this as an existential crisis for the LCBO," OPSEU President JP Hornick said Thursday. "Do we want to have a public provider of alcohol as we've had for the past 100 years? Or are we just moving into a Wild West private model?"

After talks broke down, the LCBO released details of its latest offer to the union, which it said responds to some of the demands, including job security and wage increases.

The Crown corporation called on the union to counter the offer and work with its negotiating them to get an agreement.

"For the past several months, we have engaged in collective bargaining with OPSEU in hopes of reaching a fair and equitable agreement that addresses their considerations while ensuring the long-term sustainability of our operations. Despite our best efforts, we have not yet been able to do so," the LCBO said.