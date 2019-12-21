

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce has assigned a third person to a team tasked to conduct a review of anti-black racism allegations at the Peel District School Board.

Shawn Richard, the past president of the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers, is joining former Ontario Deputy Minister Suzanne Herbert and human rights lawyer Ena Chadha, who were appointed in late November.

Lecce said the appointment was made to "address feedback from community members and stakeholders about the need to have an independent Black reviewer, who can contextualize lived experiences that are being shared, and to ensure that there is a voice to speak to the specific ways in which systemic racism affects the Black community.”

The PDSB requested the review in October following concerns from the school community and the community at large.

Lecce announced the review in November and has said that it will aim to address concerns about allegations of anti-black racism, governance issues and human resources practices at the board.

"We are determined to root out discrimination in all of its forms, and with the addition of Shawn Richard, I feel confident that we will deliver," Lecce said. "We want Black and racialized families in Peel, and across Ontario, to know that their government is listening and firmly committed to improving equity and opportunity for their children."

Richard is a graduate of the University of Toronto, where he also taught until last year. He is a partner at Lenkinski Law, which will be renamed Lenkinski Carr & Richard LLP next year. His areas of practice include family, estates, and civil litigation.

In 2013, Richard was a co-counsel of the Elliot Lake Mall Action Committee at the Elliot Lake Inquiry.

The trio will work with the school board and provide a report to the minister, "which includes how the board can work to ensure effective board governance that promotes equality, increases accountability and transparency, and safeguards the success and well-being of all students."

In a statement, the PDSB said they are looking forward to working with the reviewers.

"We remain committed to providing Peel board students and staff with safe, welcoming and inclusive learning and working environments that inspire all students and staff to succeed."

The final report is expected to be submitted to Lecce and the school board next year.