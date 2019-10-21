

MONTREAL -- The early results are trickling in from Atlantic Canada, but whether the Liberal party election headquarters will celebrate another victory or mourn a defeat remains to be seen.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is seeking a second term as prime minister, but public-opinion polls have been suggesting he is in a tight race with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

The Liberals came to power with a strong majority government in 2015, following a campaign based on hope and optimism at a time when Canadians seemed to be looking for a change.

This time, the Liberals have to contend with some disappointment over their decision to purchase the Trans Mountain pipeline project, the SNC-Lavalin affair and the discovery that Trudeau has worn brown- and blackface on more than one occasion.

The Liberals have been framing the election as a choice between continuing the fight against climate change and facing cuts from the Conservatives, whom they accuse of running a dirty campaign.

The rising popularity of the New Democrats, the Greens and the Bloc Quebecois have also caused the Liberals to urge progressive voters to stick with them as the only way to stop the Conservatives.

