

The Canadian Press





The federal Liberals' new minister for labour and seniors is Steven MacKinnon, who most recently served as government House leader.

The Gatineau, Que., MP was sworn in at Rideau Hall on Friday morning alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

Outgoing labour minister Seamus O'Regan announced Thursday he was resigning from cabinet for family reasons, though he is staying on as a Newfoundland MP until the next federal election.

MacKinnon joined cabinet in January to replace government House leader Karina Gould while she is on maternity leave.

In that role, he "accumulated a wealth of experience building consensus and working with partners to pass legislation," a news release from the Prime Minister's Office said, adding he has "advanced progress on health care, affordable housing, organized labour and climate action."

Gould will resume her previous role when she returns to the fold at the end of July, Trudeau's office said.

Previously, MacKinnon served as the Liberals' chief whip in the House of Commons. And throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he served as a parliamentary secretary in the crucial procurement portfolio.

He was first elected in the 2015 contest that swept Trudeau's Liberals into power.

The full cabinet is expected to hold a brief virtual meeting on Friday for the first time since the Liberals' surprising loss in a Toronto byelection last month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.