

Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - As Liberals prepared to welcome Hillary Rodham Clinton to the main stage of their policy convention on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was borrowing from some of the messaging she used as a U.S. presidential candidate.

Clinton was expected to attend the Liberal party convention in Ottawa on Friday evening for a conversation with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Clinton's planned visit came as Trudeau took pains to draw a sharp contrast between what he said was a positive, progressive Liberal vision for Canada's future - and the darker, more-divisive one offered by his main political rival, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

That narrative echoes the Democrats' approach to challenging former president Donald Trump, who beat Clinton in the 2016 election and is now running for the Republican ticket again.

A person familiar with the planning of the three-day convention said that a few weeks ago, Freeland personally invited Clinton to make the trip.

The person, who was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the details publicly, said the women have been close since they met during Clinton's tenure as former president Barack Obama's secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.

Clinton paid homage to Freeland in her 2021 novel “State of Terror,” referring to a “Canadian foreign minister” in the text, the person said.

And the two spoke after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which had recognized a countrywide right to abortion.

Even as state legislatures move to limit abortion services and gender-affirming care south of the border, Trudeau and Freeland have both emphasized the rights of women and LGBTQ people during their remarks at the convention this week.

Trudeau told reporters on Friday that Canadians will be faced with a clear choice in the next election.

“Do we go down a path of fear and anger and division and envy and toxicity? Fear didn't put food on anyone's table. Anger doesn't create a single job,” he said.

“What we are focused on in this government and in this party is building a positive, optimistic vision for this country that recognizes the very real challenges we as a country and as a world are facing.”

The prime minister also borrowed Clinton's phrasing in his address to the convention crowd on Thursday evening.

He said Canadians must be there for each other through difficult times with “clear eyes” and “steady hands,” phrases Clinton used in 2016 when she asked Americans to come together after 49 people were killed at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando.

Throughout the convention, Trudeau and Freeland have told attendees that they must steer their conservative family members away from culture wars, which have dominated U.S. politics in recent years.

“When trolls try to bait you into their culture war talking points, don't fall for it,” Trudeau said Thursday evening in his keynote address, which a spokesperson for the prime minister said he helped write.

And as the Liberals plot out their strategy for an eventual federal election, they are working to draw a comparison between Trump's populist movement and the Conservative party's leader.

“Pierre Poilievre's populism, his slogans and buzzwords, are not serious solutions to the serious challenges we're facing,” Trudeau said.

Conservatives, he said, call Liberals “too woke” for investing in people, in economic growth, in families and in climate change.

“Too woke?” Trudeau said. “Hey, Pierre Poilievre, it's time for you to wake up.”

The term “woke,” which originated with Black activists in the United States, has been weaponized by right-wing politicians south of the border.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis even signed into law a Stop WOKE Act, which restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in schools and businesses.

In a video posted on Twitter Friday, Poilievre listed off Liberal policies he disagrees with and labelled them Trudeau's “woke ways.”

“You're woke. Everyone else is broke,” Poilievre said in a video posted on Twitter. “Because you're out of touch, everyone else is out of money.”

A new Conservative ad accuses Trudeau of jet-setting on luxury trips while Canadians struggle with affordability and crime. The ad is expected to be broadcast across Canada, including during playoff hockey games this weekend.

Trudeau was due to miss Clinton's appearance on Friday evening as he travelled to attend the King's coronation in London.

Former prime minister Jean Chretien and Francois-Philippe Champagne were scheduled to address the party faithful in the lead-up to the Clinton event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May, 5, 2023.

- With files from Stephanie Taylor and The Associated Press.