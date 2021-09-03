

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The Liberals are accusing Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole of trying to fool voters about his party's stance on gun control.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says O'Toole got caught saying one thing to his friends in the gun lobby and the opposite to Canadians.

In May last year, the Liberals banned some 1,500 firearm models, including the popular AR-15 rifle and the Ruger Mini-14 used to kill 14 women at Montreal's Ecole polytechnique in 1989.

The Conservative election platform says the party would scrap the order-in-council that banned the wide variety of guns and review the Firearms Act with input from police, gun owners, manufacturers and the public.

O'Toole seemed to backpedal on the pledge in the French-language debate on TVA Thursday night, and again today, saying the party would "maintain the ban on assault weapons."

A spokeswoman for the party says he was referring not to the May 2020 ban but the prohibition of full-fledged "assault weapons" decades ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2021.