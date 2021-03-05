

CP24.com





Here is a look at the group of essential workers the Ontario government plans to prioritize for vaccination at the end of Phase 2, which will run from April until July:

First group of workers unable to work remotely (730K people) :

Elementary/ secondary school staff

Workers responding to critical events (eg. police, fire, compliance, funeral, special constables)

Child-care and licenced foster care workers

Food manufacturing workers

Agriculture and farm workers

Remaining workers unable to work remotely (1.4M people)