Here is a look at the group of essential workers the Ontario government plans to prioritize for vaccination at the end of Phase 2, which will run from April until July:

First group of workers unable to work remotely (730K people) :

  • Elementary/ secondary school staff
  • Workers responding to critical events (eg. police, fire, compliance, funeral, special constables)
  • Child-care and licenced foster care workers
  • Food manufacturing workers
  • Agriculture and farm workers

Remaining workers unable to work remotely (1.4M people)

  • High-risk and critical retail workers (grocery and pharmacies)
  • Remaining manufacturing labourers
  • Social workers (incl. youth justice)
  • Courts and justice system workers (incl. probation and parole)
  • Lower-risk retail workers (wholesalers, general goods)
  • Transportation, warehousing and distribution
  • Energy, telecom (data and voice),
  • Water and wastewater management
  • Financial services
  • Waste management
  • Mining, oil, and gas workers