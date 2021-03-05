List of essential workers in Ontario who will be prioritized for COVID-19 shot during Phase 2
In this Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination centre set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
CP24.com
Published Friday, March 5, 2021 1:49PM EST
Here is a look at the group of essential workers the Ontario government plans to prioritize for vaccination at the end of Phase 2, which will run from April until July:
First group of workers unable to work remotely (730K people) :
- Elementary/ secondary school staff
- Workers responding to critical events (eg. police, fire, compliance, funeral, special constables)
- Child-care and licenced foster care workers
- Food manufacturing workers
- Agriculture and farm workers
Remaining workers unable to work remotely (1.4M people)
- High-risk and critical retail workers (grocery and pharmacies)
- Remaining manufacturing labourers
- Social workers (incl. youth justice)
- Courts and justice system workers (incl. probation and parole)
- Lower-risk retail workers (wholesalers, general goods)
- Transportation, warehousing and distribution
- Energy, telecom (data and voice),
- Water and wastewater management
- Financial services
- Waste management
- Mining, oil, and gas workers