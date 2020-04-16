

Here is a list of COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths in GTA long-term care facilities and retirement home. CP24 will continue to update this list as new information becomes available:

Toronto:

Long-term care homes:

Eatonville Care Centre (420 The East Mall): 30 deaths

St Clair O'Connor Nursing Home (2701 St Clair Ave E.): 7 deaths

Seven Oaks (9 Neilson Rd.): 23 deaths

Kipling Acres (2233 Kipling Ave.): 4 deaths

Mon Sheong Home for the Aged (36 D'Arcy St.): 8 deaths

Baycrest Apotex Centre - Jewish Home for the Aged (3560 Bathurst St.): 1 death

Chartwell Gibson Long Term Care Residence (1925 Steeles Ave E.): 5 deaths

Craiglee Nursing Home – (2 West 102 Craiglee Dr.)

L'Chaim Retirement Home (718 Sheppard Ave. W.)

Chester Village (3555 Danforth Ave.)

The Claremont (305 Balliol St.)

Main Street Terrace (77 Main St.)

Hellenic Home (2411 Lawrence Ave. E.)

Ina Grafton Gage Home (40 Bell Estate)

Valley View Residence long-term care (541 Finch St.)

Bendale Acres long-term care (2920 Lawrence Ave. E.)

Ehatare Nursing Home – (40 Old Kingston Rd.)

Humber Valley Terrace (95 Humber College Blvd.)

Labdara Lithuanian Nursing Home (8 Ressurection Rd.)

Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre (60 Richview Rd.)

Midland Gardens Care Community (130 Midland Ave.)

Weston Terrace Care Community (2005 Lawrence Ave W.)

Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor (155 Millwood Rd.)

The Rekai Centre at Wellesley (160 Wellesley St E.)

Norwood Long Term Care (122 Tyndall Ave.)

Chartwell White Eagle Long Term Residence (138 Dowling Ave.)

Dom Lipa – (52 Neilson Dr.)

The Westbury (495 The West Mall)

Harold and Grace Baker Centre (1 Northwestern Ave.)

Lakeshore Lodge Nursing Home (3197 Lakeshore Blvd W.)

Hawthorne Place Care Centre – (2045 Finch Ave W.)

McCall Centre for Continuing Care – (140 Sherway Ave.)

Providence Healthcare - Houses of Providence – (3276 St Clair Ave E.)

Elm Grove Living Centre (35 Elm Grove Ave.)

The Rekai Centre at Sherbourne Place (435 Sherbourne St.)

West Park Long Term Care Centre (82 Buttonwood Ave.)

Kensington Gardens North Building – (45 Brunswick Ave.)

Extendicare Bayview (550 Cummer Ave.)

Village of Humber Heights Long Term Care (2245 Lawrence Ave.)

Retirement homes:

Village of Humber Heights Retirement Home (2245 Lawrence Ave W.): 2 deaths

Hazelton Place Retirement Residence (111 Avenue Rd.)

Bradgate Arms (54 Foxbar Ave.)

Canterbury Place Retirement Residence (1 Canterbury Pl.)

New Horizons Tower retirement home (1140 Bloor St.)

Amica on the Avenue retirement home (1066 Avenue Rd.)

Queens Estate Retirement Residence (265 Queens Dr.)

The Russell Hill Retirement Residence (262 St Clair Ave. W.)

Forest Hill Place (365 Castlefield Ave.)

Scarborough Retirement Residence (148 Markham Rd.)

Chartwell Lansing Retirement Residence (10 Senlac Rd.)

Christie Gardens Apartments & Care (600 Melita Cres.)

Terrace Gardens Retirement Residence (3705 Bathurst St.)

Peel Region:

(Eight long-term care residents have died, according to Peel Public Health but it is not clear at which facilities)

Erin Mills Lodge Nursing Home LTC (Mississauga)

Village of Erin Meadows LTC (Mississauga)

Silverthorn Care Community LTC (Mississauga)

Grace Manor LTC (Brampton)

Camilla Care Community LTC (Mississauga)

Extendicare LTC (Brampton)

Tall Pines LTC (Brampton)

Peel Manor LTC (Brampton)

Burton Manor LTC (Brampton)

Sheridan Villa LTC (Mississauga)

King Nursing Home LTC (Bolton)

Village of Sandalwood LTC (Brampton)

Villa Forum LTC (Mississauga)

Durham Region:

Hillsdale Terraces LTC (Oshawa): 11 deaths

Douglas Crossing Retirement Home (Uxbridge): 1 death

Viva Whitby Shores Retirement Home (Whitby)

Lakeview Manor LTC (Beaverton)

Ballycliffe Lodge LTC (Ajax): 8 deaths

Orchard Villa LTC (Pickering): 6 deaths

Pickering City Centre Retirement Home (Pickering)

Winborne Park LTC (Ajax)

Bay Ridges LTC (Pickering)

Halton Region:

Mountainview Residence Retirement Home (Halton Hills)

Amica of Georgetown Retirement Home (Halton Hills)

Chartwell Waterford Retirement Home (Oakville)

Park Avenue Manor Retirement Home (Burlington)

Post Inn Village Long-Term Care Home (Oakville)

Allendale Long-Term Care Home (Milton)

York Region:

Markhaven Home for Seniors (Markham): 13 deaths

Bethany Lodge (Markham)

Buckingham Manor (Whitchurch-Stouffville)

Chartwell Aurora Long-Term Care Home (Aurora)

Eagle Terrace Long-Term Care Home (Newmarket)

Kristus Darzs Latvian Home (Woodbridge)

MacKenzie Place Long-Term Care Home (Newmarket)

Richview Manor Retirement Home (Maple)

Southlake Residential Care Village (Newmarket)

Sunrise of Unionville (Markham)

Villa Colombo (Vaughan)

Villa Leonardo Gambin (Woodbridge)

Yee Hong Ho Lai Oi Wan Centre (Markham)