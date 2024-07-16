List of Toronto road, transit routes closed by heavy rainfall, flooding
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2024 2:02PM EDT
Heavy rainfall and widespread flooding in the Toronto area have seen a number of major roadways closed and transit services disrupted.
As residents are advised to avoid areas of flooding, CP24 has compiled a list of some of the road closures below. It will be updated as the situation evolves.
Road Closures
- Southbound lanes of Highway 410 at Highway 403
- Eastbound lanes of Highway 403 at Highway 401 and 410
- Both directions of Lake Shore Boulevard from British Columbia Road to Strachan Avenue are closed
- All southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway, from Bloor and Bayview avenues to the Gardiner, along with two northbound lanes at Dundas Street East
- All eastbound lanes of the Gardiner at Lower Jarvis Street
- All eastbound lanes of Steeles Avenue before Victoria Park Avenue
- Steeles Avenue at Highway 404
- Pine Valley Drive at Embassy Drive
- Woodbine Avenue at Denison Street
- Dufferin Street at Langstaff Road
- Convair Drive in both directions between Britannia Road East and Flightline Drive
- Residents have also been asked to avoid Lake Shore Boulevard near Ontario Place, the westbound Bloor Viaduct bike lanes, Bayview Avenue at Nesbitt Drive, and Wilson bridge
Transit Closures
- TTC’s Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between St George and King due to a power failure.
- TTC’s Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Kipling and Jane due to a power failure.
- TTC’s 510 Spadina streetcar is detour southbound via Spadina Ave and Queens Quay
- The pedestrian tunnel at Billy Bishop Airport is closed due to flooding. All passengers and staff will be redirected to the ferry for access to and from the airport.