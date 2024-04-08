

A total solar eclipse is set to pass through parts of Atlantic and central Canada today, bringing darkness and a possible moment of celestial awe to massive crowds expected to gather in its path.

Here are the latest developments from across affected regions (all times eastern):

8 a.m.

The downtown area of Niagara Falls, Ont., is quite lively this morning. Several people are strolling by the falls, and many were seen lined up outside a Tim Hortons.

A row of portable washrooms are sitting across from the falls where the cruise operates. The city has set up a stage next to the portable washrooms. A big and bright sun is peeking through mostly cloudy skies every few minutes by the falls.

A shisha lounge with a tent set up outside has put out a sign saying eclipse glasses are being sold here.

4 a.m.

Forecasts suggest cloudy skies may spoil the view for some eclipse chasers in southern Ontario.

Sean Akiyama, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the Niagara region is forecast to see mainly cloudy skies, with better conditions expected on the eastern and southwestern edges of the province.

Eclipse chasers in Quebec and the Maritimes are in better shape, with the forecast showing clear or mostly clear skies in those areas.

A low-pressure system looming over Newfoundland is also expected to bring some cloud cover to some parts of the island.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.