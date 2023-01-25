The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is bracing for what city officials are calling the most significant winter storm of the season so far.

Follow CP24.com for live updates on the storm’s progress, road conditions, cancellations and other weather-related information.

3 p.m.

As snow begins to accumulate across the GTA, multiple school boards have announced cancellations, and the TTC says it will take 41 bus stops out of service overnight.

The York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) has cancelled all student transportation tomorrow, however schools will remain open.

“Exams, tests, quizzes, excursions, charter trips, school programs, co-curricular activities, evening presentations, workshops, in-services and parent meetings (i.e Identification, Placement, and Review Committee Meetings, IPRCs) are cancelled for that day and will be rescheduled,” the school board said this afternoon.

Toronto’s Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) says it will continue to monitor the weather situation and will inform parents of any bus cancelations by 6 a.m. tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) has cancelled all sports practices, after school clubs, programs, meetings and athletics scheduled to take place this afternoon and evening, however Community Use of Schools permits remain open.

Due to heavy snowfall forecasted for tonight, all sports practices, after school clubs, programs, meetings and @HCAA2017 athletics scheduled to take place this afternoon/evening are CANCELLED.



Note that all Community Use of Schools permits remain OPEN. TY for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/rteXqDoDPt — Halton Catholic DSB (@HCDSB) January 25, 2023

The TTC says it’s implementing its enhanced Severe Weather Plan to ensure it’s able to continue providing uninterrupted service. It also announced a number of bus cancellations overnight.

41 bus stops located in “hilly areas that are difficult for buses to navigate in snow and ice” will be taken out of service overnight tonight.

“The TTC is preparing for today’s expected winter storm and is ready to safely get those who must travel today and tomorrow to and from their destinations,” the TTC said in a statement this afternoon.

“Based on the latest forecasts, this storm is likely to make surface travel challenging, so the TTC is encouraging those who need to travel to use transit to get to their destination in a safe and reliable manner.”