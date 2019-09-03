

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An Oshawa man is facing numerous offences after he allegedly failed to stop for police on routine patrol, leading them on a chase in Whitby last Saturday, ending when his vehicle struck a utility pole, taking out power in the neighbourhood for several hours.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, Durham Regional Police say they spotted a grey Hyundai travelling with no lights on in the area of Garrard Road and Rossland Road East.

As they attempted to pull over the driver, officers allege he sped off, running a red light at Rossland Road.

“The suspect vehicle ended up losing control, mounting the curb and striking a hydro pole which resulted in the loss of hydro to numerous residents in Whitby and Oshawa,” officers said Tuesday.

The suspect was trapped in the damaged vehicle and suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found a loaded Taurus handgun.

Power was knocked out to parts of Whitby and Oshawa and took about four hours to restore.

The accused allegedly held only a G1 license.

A suspect identified as Luther Derouche was charged with nine offences including possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, and failing to stop at a red light.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Fakhri at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1836.