

The Canadian Press





Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and food delivery company DoorDash Inc. today announced a collaboration that introduces a rapid grocery delivery service to customers in Canada.

Customers will be able to order items from Loblaw retail stores, including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart, for delivery from DoorDash in 30 minutes or less.

The collaboration will kick off in major Canadian cities, including Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary.

Loblaw already has a grocery delivery partnership with Instacart, but the 30-minute delivery window will be exclusive to DoorDash.

The agreement comes as DoorDash's share price on the New York Stock Exchange has tumbled more than 60 per cent from its November high.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2022.