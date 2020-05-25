A busy downtown Loblaws store was closed on Sunday for a “thorough deep cleaning” after two staff members tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19.

In a post on social media, the grocery store, located at 60 Carlton Street, confirmed that the two staff members last worked at the store on May 13 and May 18 and were not experiencing symptoms at the time.

“We have a number of protocols in place at the store-level, including daily sanitization and social distancing practices to minimize the risk of exposure to our customers and team members. Additionally, the store is closed for a thorough deep cleaning and sanitization,” the store confirmed on Facebook.

“We will work with the local public health team on any further directions.”

The store is expected to reopen on Monday.