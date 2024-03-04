A high school in Brampton was placed under a lockdown order for most of Monday morning after reports of a fight which may have involved a weapon.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call about a fight at a school in the area Williams Parkway and Bramalea Road shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Police said there were reports a gun or knife may have been seen, but that was not confirmed.

As a result, Chinguacousy Secondary School was placed in lockdown.

The school said the move was a "precautionary measure."

Several other schools were also placed under a hold-and-secure order for several hours as a precaution as police investigated the incident. They included Judith Nyman PSS, Williams Parkway PES, Jefferson PES and St. John Bosco CES.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police said that the hold-and-secure orders had been lifted. The lockdown at Chinguacousy Secondary School was then lifted at around 11:20 a.m.

Police say that one male youth has been taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

It is not clear what charges, if any, that individual will face.

No injuries have been reported.