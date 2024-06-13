Lockdown order lifted at Scarborough elementary school after shots fired in the area, police say
Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Published Thursday, June 13, 2024 3:05PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 13, 2024 3:05PM EDT
A Scarborough elementary school was briefly placed under a lockdown order after police say shots were fired in the area this afternoon.
Officers were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Birchmount Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area.
Police later confirmed that a firearm had been discharged and said officers are now searching for three suspects in connection with the incident.
No injuries were reported.
Nearby Holy Spirit Catholic School was placed under a lockdown order but that has now been lifted.