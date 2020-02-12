

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario’s third confirmed case of the 2019 novel coronavirus has now been resolved, the province’s chief medical officer of health confirmed Wednesday.

On Jan. 31, the province reported a confirmed case involving a patient in London, Ont. The patient, identified as a female university student in her 20s, has been in self-isolation at home since her return from Wuhan, China on Jan. 23.

“Additional testing has been conducted by both the Public Health Ontario Laboratory and the National Microbiology Lab (Winnipeg). The case has had two negative tests at least 24 hours apart and is therefore considered to be resolved," Dr. David Williams, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, confirmed in a written statement sent out Wednesday.

“This means the individual is no longer infectious with the 2019 novel coronavirus.”

There are currently two other cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus in Ontario, a Toronto couple in their 50s. They are currently in self-isolation at home.

A total of 285 people have been tested in Ontario so far, with three people diagnosed with the virus.

Public health officials are presently investigating 19 people in the province for possible infection.

Four people were diagnosed with the virus in British Columbia.

The virus has infected 43,000 people in China and hundreds of others in other parts of the world. As of Wednesday, the death toll has surpassed 1,100.