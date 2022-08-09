Longtime radio personality John Derringer is leaving his position as host of Q107's 'Derringer in the Morning' after 22 years amid an investigation into verbal abuse and gender discrimination in the workplace.

Q107, a Toronto rock station owned by Corus Entertainment, made the announcement Tuesday in a statement posted on Twitter.

“Q107 and John Derringer have agreed to part ways, effective today,” the statement reads. “The independent investigation initiated by Corus remains ongoing.”

In May, Derringer's former co-host, Jennifer Valentyne, made allegations of workplace harassment in a 12-minute long video shared to her social media channels.

Valentyne didn’t name Derringer in the video, but referenced an unnamed co-host. Derringer was put "on-hiatus" days later.

The company says plans for the show will be forthcoming.

