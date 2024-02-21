LOTTO MAX ticket worth $70 million sold in Kawartha Lakes
A clerk hands a customer their Lotto Max ticket at a gas station north of Newcastle, Ont., Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2024 11:34AM EST
If you recently bought a lottery ticket from Kawartha Lakes, check your numbers, says the Ontario Lotto and Gaming Corporation (OLG).
The crown agency said that the winning ticket for the $70 million LOTTO MAX draw jackpot was sold in that area.
The OLG’s Prize Centre will reveal the winner when they claim their “life-changing” windfall, it said in a news release.
In addition to that jackpot, a number of other prizes were also won across Ontario, including one MAXMILLIONS ticket worth $1 million, which was sold on OLG.ca, and two ENCORE tickets worth $100,000 each, which were sold in Toronto and Ottawa.
LOTTO MAX draws are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The next jackpot is estimated to be $18 million.