If you recently bought a lottery ticket from Kawartha Lakes, check your numbers, says the Ontario Lotto and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

The crown agency said that the winning ticket for the $70 million LOTTO MAX draw jackpot was sold in that area.

The OLG’s Prize Centre will reveal the winner when they claim their “life-changing” windfall, it said in a news release.

In addition to that jackpot, a number of other prizes were also won across Ontario, including one MAXMILLIONS ticket worth $1 million, which was sold on OLG.ca, and two ENCORE tickets worth $100,000 each, which were sold in Toronto and Ottawa.

LOTTO MAX draws are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The next jackpot is estimated to be $18 million.