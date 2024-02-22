Canadian budget airline Lynx Air will cease operations next week after it filed for creditor protection on Thursday.

In a news release, the airline said the challenges its facing have become "too significant" to overcome.

"Over the past year, Lynx Air, has faced a number of significant headwinds including rising operating costs, high fuel prices, exchange rates, increasing airport charges and a difficult economic and regulatory environment," the airline said.

Lynx added that it will halt operations effective 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

"Every effort is being made to assist passengers at this time. Passengers with existing bookings are advised to contact their credit card company to secure refunds for pre-booked travel," the airline said.

Lynx, formerly known as Enerjet, launched in 2022.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.