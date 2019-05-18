

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male has been airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition after his vehicle was struck by a wheel that came flying off an SUV on Highway 400 near Innisfil on Saturday morning.

Police say that the SUV was headed southbound on the highway at around 11:30 a.m. when it lost a wheel near Highway 89. That wheel then went airborne, crossed the highway and struck the victim’s northbound vehicle.

The victim was initially trapped and had to be freed by emergency responders.

Police say that he sustained significant head and organ injuries and was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The highway was initially closed in both directions to allow the air ambulance to land and takeoff; however police say that the southbound lanes should reopen shortly. The northbound lanes are expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.