Police have arrested one man in connection with a shooting in a Hamilton park on Monday night but continue to search for a female suspect who managed to evade officers following a foot pursuit.

Police say that officers were in the area of Weir Street South and Main Street East on an unrelated matter at around 8:40 p.m. when they heard gunshots and the sounds of screams coming from nearby Montgomery Park.

Police say that the officers immediately entered the park and observed a male and a female fleeing from a pavilion.

A brief foot chase ensued leading to the arrest of the male near a private residence on Weir Street, police say. The female, however, managed to make good on her escape.

Meanwhile, officers at the scene at Montgomery Park located a 35-year-old victim under a pavilion with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive, police say.

The identity of the 41-year-old male suspect taken into custody has not been released.

Police say that he is charged with six offences, including attempted murder.

The female is described as Black and 30 to 40 years old. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a white shirt.

“Detectives are encouraging this suspect to contact the homicide office,” police say in a news release.

Police say that homicide detectives will be in the vicinity of Montgomery Park throughout the day investigating and canvassing the area.