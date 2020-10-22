Male critically injured in stabbing in Scarborough
Published Thursday, October 22, 2020 8:17PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 22, 2020 8:28PM EDT
One person has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in Scarborough.
Police were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Meadowacres Drive, south of Sheppard Avenue East, just after 7:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim with stab wounds.
Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police said they don’t know where the stabbing exactly happened.
There is no suspect information at this time.