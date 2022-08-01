Male cyclist critically injured in Oshawa crash
Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)
Share:
Published Monday, August 1, 2022 8:19AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 1, 2022 8:21AM EDT
Police in Durham are investigating a serious collision involving a cyclist in Oshawa.
The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at King Street East and Central Park Boulevard South.
In a tweet, Durham Regional Police Service said a middle-aged man was transported to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.
Collision investigators have been notified.
Drivers should expect road closures in the immediate area and find an alternate route.
Officers are investigating a serious collision involving a cyclist at King St E and Central Park Blvd S. Middle-aged male transported to a trauma center with life threatening injuries. Collision investigators have been advised. Expect closures in area.— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 1, 2022
Time of call - 6:55 am. pic.twitter.com/RTjxaZa2jc