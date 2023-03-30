Male dead after shooting in Oshawa
Durham police are investigating a shooting in Oshawa.
Published Thursday, March 30, 2023 11:34PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 31, 2023 6:11AM EDT
A male is dead after a shooting in Oshawa on Thursday evening.
Durham police said it happened in the area of King Street West and Park Road South.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Few details have been released about the circumstances behind the shooting.
Police said they do not have information on possible suspects.
More to come. This is a developing story.