

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





York Regional Police are investigating after a man was found dead following reports of shots fired in Vaughan.

Emergency crews were called to a plaza near Thistlewood and Islington avenues at around 5:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim deceased.

Police said the cause of his death is unknown at this time.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Police have not released any suspect information.