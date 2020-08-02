Male found dead after shots fired in Vaughan
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 2, 2020 9:04PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 2, 2020 9:23PM EDT
York Regional Police are investigating after a man was found dead following reports of shots fired in Vaughan.
Emergency crews were called to a plaza near Thistlewood and Islington avenues at around 5:40 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim deceased.
Police said the cause of his death is unknown at this time.
The homicide unit has been called to investigate.
Police have not released any suspect information.