

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim believed to be in his teens was injured in a North York shooting on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place at around 2 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue.

Toronto Paramedics said the victim was taken from the scene to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two male suspects were seen fleeing the area after the shooting, according to officers. No descriptions of the suspects have been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation.