Male in hospital after stabbing near Lansdowne and Dupont
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 25, 2020 6:42AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 25, 2020 9:10AM EST
One male is in hospital this morning after he was stabbed in the city’s Wallace Emerson neighbourhood.
It happened near Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street at around 12:45 a.m.
Police say one male was stabbed following an altercation in the area and he transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
One person has been arrested.
Police say the suspect and victim are known to one another.
Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.