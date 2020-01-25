

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male is in hospital this morning after he was stabbed in the city’s Wallace Emerson neighbourhood.

It happened near Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street at around 12:45 a.m.

Police say one male was stabbed following an altercation in the area and he transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

One person has been arrested.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to one another.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.