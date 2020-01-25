One male is in hospital this morning after he was stabbed in the city’s Wallace Emerson neighbourhood.

It happened near Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street at around 12:45 a.m.

Police say one male was stabbed following an altercation in the area and he transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

One person has been arrested.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to one another.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.