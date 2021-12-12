Male pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Scarborough
Published Sunday, December 12, 2021 8:11PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 12, 2021 8:11PM EST
A pedestrian has died after being struck by an SUV in Scarborough Sunday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a collision in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Allanford Road, east of Birchmount Road, around 7:30 p.m.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The vehicle, described as a white SUV with damage to the front end, left the area.
Police are searching for the driver. No description has been released.